Update: 3 injured in Waseca wildfire; ‘less than 2,000’ acres burned

Three people were injured in a wildfire that burned more than a thousand acres near Waseca Sunday.

The Waseca Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the area of the 15,000 block of Snake Trail around noon.

The fire was fueled by the same strong winds that prompted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to issue a red flag warning Sunday.

The fire burned less than an estimated 2,000 acres, according to a press release.

Two firefighters and one resident sustained injuries during the fire. The firefighters were treated and released. The condition of the resident is currently unknown.

WFD says no structures were damaged or destroyed during the blaze, but multiple residents were evacuated.

Agencies across the state were called to assist with the fire, including fire units from Janesville, Waldorf, New Richland, Waterville, Elysian, and beyond.

The DNR also provided air support and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services also assisted.

Officials from the DNR and other agencies will be assessing the area and cooling down any lingering hotspots as they continue to monitor the fire today.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, the DNR, and local agencies.