Update: 4 Teens Injured In Stolen Vehicle Crash & Pursuit

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

Police say four teens were injured when the stolen vehicle they were in crashed into a tree, ending a pursuit with Mankato officers.

Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at 5:39 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Madison Ave and Victory Dr. The vehicle fled as the officer approached, according to a press release from Mankato Public Safety.

The release says the car drove a short distance, then lost control attempting a high-speed turn. It then crashed into a tree at Madison Ave and N 6th St. Police say the vehicle caught fire, but it was quickly extinguished. A 14-year-old girl was behind the wheel of the car, according to the release.

Investigators say the vehicle, a 2002 Chrysler, was reported stolen from St. Peter.

Police say one suspect ran from the scene but was quickly apprehended. Three 14-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were transported to a local hospital, according to the release. The nature of their injuries isn’t known.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting police with crash reconstruction.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com