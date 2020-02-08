Update: Austin man killed in Dodge County crash

(Rochester, MN) – An Austin man was killed in a crash in Dodge County Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Keith Prescott Crape, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 5:04 a.m. on Highway 218, a mile south of Blooming Prairie.

A crash report from the patrol says Crape was southbound on the highway when his Toyota Camry collided with a northbound GMC Adcadia. Crape’s vehicle caught fire following the collision, according to the report.

The patrol said roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Oscar Agustin Perez Morales, 44, of Austin, was driving the Acadia. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic in Austin for medical care.