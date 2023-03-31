Update: Blizzard Warning! March set to go out like a lion with ‘complex’ storm

It’s spring but Old Man Winter is back to haunt Minnesota as the month of March comes to a close.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, effective at 11 p.m. Friday and expiring Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

Rain and thunderstorms will be the main hallmark during the day Friday, with precipitation switching to heavy snow around midnight. Mankato can expect between 4 and 8 inches of snowfall, with larger amounts possible to the north, and lower totals to the south.

Strong winds from the north will gust up to 45 mph overnight, creating conditions with blowing snow and poor visibility.

Sunshine will return on Saturday, but strong winds will continue through Sunday.