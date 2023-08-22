Update: Burglary & assault suspect arrested

4:30 p.m. update: The burglary and assault suspect was discovered inside an unoccupied home on 561st Ave, south of Mankato, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, whose name was not released, is in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail awaiting charges.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in a burglary and assault who also stole a vehicle.

A press release says an occupied home was burglarized early Tuesday morning. An assault occurred during the burglary and the victim’s vehicle was stolen, according to the release.

Police say the vehicle was recovered in a wooded area three miles south of Mankato.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 250 lbs with red hair.

The sheriff’s office is searching for the suspect in the area of the Le Sueur River between Co Rd 1 and Co Rd 16. Police are asking residents to remain vigilant, and lock up vehicles and buildings. Police say residents should not approach the suspect and instead call 911. Residents should also report any suspicious activity in the area.