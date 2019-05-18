UPDATE: CityArt vandals identified

(Mankato, MN) – Two women allegedly responsible for vandalizing an art sculpture in Old Town have been identified, according to police.

According to a release from Mankato Public Safety, the females targeted an art piece that was part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour that was just installed last Saturday. The suspects took the baby piece of the sculpture “Standing Mother with Baby” on the 500 block of Front Street at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The sculpture, which is irreparable, is valued at $5,500.

The names of the women have not yet been released. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

The damages could result in felony charges.

