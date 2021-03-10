Update: Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified

The state patrol has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in North Mankato.

Kent Ernest Johnston, 48, of North Mankato, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Highway 169 at Webster Ave just before 3:30 p.m.

A state patrol crash report says Johnston was northbound on the highway when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle and left the roadway.

Johnston was not wearing a helmet, and it’s unknown whether alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the patrol.