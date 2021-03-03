Update: Fatal Watonwan County crash victim identified

A rural St. James man was the victim of a fatal crash in Watonwan County Monday afternoon.

Keith Moldan, 53, was pronounced dead at the crash scene, near Grogan, according to an update from the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of 760th Ave and 300th St. just after 4 p.m.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as Dustin Hagen, 20, of LaSalle. Hagen was transported to New Ulm Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The sheriff’s release says preliminary crash investigation shows Moldan was traveling south on 760th Ave, and Hagen was westbound on 300th St.

The investigation indicates that Hagen failed to stop at the intersection, according to the release.

Neither driver was carrying passengers at the time of the crash.