Update: Highway 68 reopened after mudslide

10 a.m. Update: Highway 68 has been reopened to traffic.

Highway 68 is closed after a mudslide at Courtland.

The roadway, just west of Blue Earth County Rd 24, will be closed until further notice.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says officials are on-site, cleaning up debris from the “sizeable” mudslide. MnDOT is asking motorists to use Highways 15 and 60 or find an alternate route.

Highway 68 is currently the marked detour for Highway 14, which is under major construction. Mudslides shut the highway down as recently as 2020.