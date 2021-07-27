Update: Iowa boy killed, driver critically injured in Faribault County crash

An Iowa boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-90 south of Wells Monday night that also left the driver critically injured.

The boy, who was age 12, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Foster Township. His name hasn’t been released, but the Minnesota State Patrol says he’s from Des Moines.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. when a Chevy pickup, eastbound on I-90, went into the ditch before crossing the eastbound lanes and rolling in another ditch. The pickup driver, 48-year-old Kyle Justin Backhaus, also of Des Moines, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor and both occupants of the pickup were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.

