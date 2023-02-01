Update: Juvenile in critical condition, 3 arrested in Mankato overdoses

A juvenile remains hospitalized and three people have been arrested in connection with three Mankato overdoses Tuesday.

Police say Patrick Orerigho Isiakpere Jr, 31, Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, all of Mankato, were arrested in connection with the incidents.

Police were called to three separate locations Tuesday for three different juvenile overdoses. Narcan was administered, but two of the juveniles required hospitalization. One of those children remains hospitalized and in critical condition, according to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

MRVDTF was able to develop leads Tuesday into the source of the drugs that caused the teens to overdose. Agents located the suspects just after 5 p.m. in Mankato. During the execution of a search warrant, agents found 377 M30 pills, two firearms, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

Isiakpere, Schwichtenberg, and Holloway were taken into custody on charges of 2nd-degree drug sales, 3rd-degree drug possession, being a felon in possession of a firearm, an ineligible person in possession of a firearm, and great bodily harm caused by drug distribution. More charges could follow. Police say some of the charges have the possibility of being aggravated due to the age of the victims and the presence of a firearm.

Holloway was sentenced just last week on felony charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation. He was sentenced to time already served in jail. A one-year prison sentence was stayed for two years if he met the conditions of his probation.