Update: Lonsdale teen killed in rollover crash identified

(Le Center, MN) – A Lonsdale teen is dead after he lost control of his vehicle on icy roads in Le Sueur County.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office has identified the 17-year-old as Blake Ryan Asher.

The crash happened Tuesday at about 4:46 p.m. on County Rd 28, east of County Rd 3 in Lanesburgh Township. Asher was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Initial investigation indicates Asher’s vehicle was eastbound on County Rd 28 when it lost control, veering into the westbound lanes before entering the ditch, rolling, and striking a tree. Severe damage was done to the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the release.

Police say Asher was wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.