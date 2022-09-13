Update: Madison Lake teen injured in Highway 14 crash dies of injuries

A Madison Lake teen seriously injured in a crash on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake Monday afternoon has died.

The state patrol hasn’t yet identified the 16-year-old girl, who was flown from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries. A crash report was updated at 9 a.m. to show the teen had succumbed to her injuries.

The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. when a dump truck, eastbound on Highway 14, attempted to turn north onto Blue Earth Co Rd 17 when it collided with an SUV driven by the teen, who was westbound on Highway 14.

The dump truck driver, Aaron Rudolph Kisor, 33, of Lake Crystal, wasn’t injured in the crash.

More information is expected to be released Monday afternoon.