Update: Missing St. Peter patient located

UPDATE: Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient Jesse Nikolas Rowland has been located.

Rowland was taken into custody by law enforcement. He was placed into the care of the Minnesota Department of Human Services for return to the hospital, according to police.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety thanked the public for their tips.

Original story:

Mankato police are asking the public for help in locating a St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient.

Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, was last seen during a supervised community outing at the River Hills Mall around 2 p.m. yesterday.

Rowland is a court-committed patient who is mentally ill and dangerous, according to police.

Rowland was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, and glasses with a darker frame. In the police-issued photo, he has brown hair, but his hair was blonde as of yesterday.

The public is asked not to approach Rowland and should call 911 if they see him or someone matching his description.