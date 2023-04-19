Update: Negotiations underway with suspect in missing father, son case; shelter-in-place lifted

An overnight standoff in Mankato’s Hilltop area began with an attempted arrest in a missing father-son case.

The incident began at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 2200 block of Marwood Dr. as officers were attempting to apprehend the suspect in an ongoing investigation into the welfare of Walter Brown, 29, and his two-year-old son Koran.

The suspect fled on foot and fired a gun in the direction of the pursuing officer, according to a press release. The officer wasn’t injured.

Police say the suspect ran into a nearby apartment building and Public Safety is continuing to attempt to negotiate a safe resolution.

The shelter-in-place that was issued Tuesday evening for the Hilltop area has been lifted and police say there is no active threat to the community. But police are asking the public to stay clear of the area as law enforcement remains on the scene to investigate the incident.

Further information is not being released at this time.