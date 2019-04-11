UPDATE: No travel advisory lifted for SW Minnesota locations

(Willmar, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisories that were issued earlier today for several southwestern Minnesota counties and Highways:

Lincoln County, south of Highway 19

Lyon County

Murray County

Pipestone County

Redwood County

Yellow Medicine County – along Highway 59 south of Clarkfield

Yellow Medicine County – along Highway 23 south of Hanley Falls

Yellow Medicine County – along Highway 68 east of Canby

