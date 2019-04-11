UPDATE: No travel advisory lifted for SW Minnesota locations

(Willmar, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisories that were issued earlier today for several southwestern Minnesota counties and Highways:

  • Lincoln County, south of Highway 19
  • Lyon County
  • Murray County
  • Pipestone County
  • Redwood County
  • Yellow Medicine County – along Highway 59 south of Clarkfield
  • Yellow Medicine County – along Highway 23 south of Hanley Falls
  • Yellow Medicine County – along Highway 68 east of Canby

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mankato woman injured in Nicollet County crash Hanska woman injured in Brown County rollover; baby, 2 young children unhurt Trump expected to visit Minnesota on tax filing deadline day Mankato awarded grant to fix blighted Bridge Plaza site Police investigate 2 deaths in Orono Standards board revokes license of former chief
Comments