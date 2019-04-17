UPDATE: Operator error caused crash into downtown Papa Murphy’s

(Mankato, MN) – A crash into a downtown pizza restaurant was apparently caused by operator error.

Mankato Public Safety says Farhiyo Hasan Halane, 42, of North Mankato, was attempting to park a 2018 Mitsubishi when her foot slipped and stepped on the accelerator.  The vehicle struck a pedestrian before coming to rest in the Papa Murphy’s on Riverfront, according to the release.

Fifty-nine-year-old Brenda Jean Allen of North Mankato was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after she was struck.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m.

The vehicle appeared to be brand new with dealer plates from Brookdale Luther Volkswagen.

The restaurant is located in the same property as Jersey Mike’s and the soon-to-open Wonder’s Ice Cream shop.

