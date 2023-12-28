Update: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Mankato identified

The pedestrian who was struck by a car in downtown Mankato Tuesday evening has been identified as 72-year-old Gurnee, Illinois resident Lawrence J. Anderson.

Investigators say a vehicle turning westbound onto Warren St from Front St South struck Anderson. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato for treatment of injuries. His medical condition is unknown.

Mankato Public Safety initially responded just after 6 p.m. December 26 to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The Minnesota State Patrol was on the scene for crash reconstruction. The incident remains under investigation.