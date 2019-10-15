Update: Rice County suspect in custody

(Faribault, MN) – The Rice County Sheriff’s office says a wanted man is behind bars.

Suspect Nicholas John Boie Thompson was wanted for questioning in two separate investigations in Rice and Goodhue counties.

A press release sent by Sheriff Troy Dunn Monday afternoon says Thompson was taken into custody at approximately 2 p.m in Waseca County. Thompson is being held on an outstanding warrant from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, with additional charges pending in Rice and Goodhue counties.

