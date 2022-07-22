Update: Search of Minnesota River continues with no sign of missing girl

The search for an 8-year-old girl missing in the Minnesota River continued overnight without success, according to Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Cpt Paul Barta.

Search efforts will be ongoing today. Law enforcement will also hold a media briefing this morning.

Emergency personnel responded to Sibley Park in Mankato just after 6 p.m. Thursday to a report of a possible drowning.

According to a press release, a family with four children were swimming in the river near a sandbar. Witnesses reported that two of the children, including the 8-year-old girl, began struggling in deep water. A bystander was able to help one of the children out of the water, but wasn’t able to rescue the girl, according to the release.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by multiple state and local agencies, is continuing search efforts on the river.

The name of the child is being withheld pending further notification of family.