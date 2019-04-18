UPDATE: Southbound 169 expected to remain closed overnight

(Mankato, MN) – Parts of Highway 169 south of St. Peter have been shut down due to mudslides.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes of the highway are expected to remain closed overnight as on-going mudslides continue. The northbound lanes are open, but motorists should use caution, as they may encounter debris.

Motorists are advised to use Highway 22 as an alternate route until further notice. MnDOT crews have been on the scene clearing debris for several hours, but persistent rainy conditions are causing continued slides.

MnDOT says Highway 112 at 311th Avenue near Le Sueur is also closed due to flash flooding.

