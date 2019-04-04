UPDATE: Those Denim Underwear Dubbed ‘Janties’ Are Now Completely Sold Out

There’s a new panties trend in town and you’re going to want to just stay right home and not run out to the store to get a pair. “Janties” are denim (short shorts? underwear? ballet costumes?) nightmares and the internet is not happy at all that they exist.

The level of rage that came from bow brows versus the amount of people (1 woman) wearing them was pretty dramatic. However, someone made this underwear and plans to sell them so let’s attempt to break down their fashion plan here. Janties are high-waisted denim underwear/shorts with pockets.

The company who makes them (Y/Project) is selling them for $315 per pair and categorizes them as “brief-style shorts.” Does that seem crazy yet? Here’s more: they’re completely sold out.

 

