UPDATE: Two dead in snowmobile crash near Henderson

(Shakopee) – Two people died in a snowmobile crash yesterday afternoon in Scott County, east of Henderson.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. when the Ski-Doo snowmobile struck a power pole at 280th Street and Lehnert Lane, just off the Highway 169 and Highway 19 interchange.

The driver, 42-year-old Jeremy Pumper, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His passenger, 33-year-old Crystal Jo Olson, was transported by ambulance to Ridgeview Medical Center in Le Sueur, where she later died of her injuries. Both victims were from Le Sueur.

Pumper and Olson were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash. It’s unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, which is under investigation.

