Update: Waseca bicyclist killed in Highway 13 crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Waseca bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Highway 13.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 30-year-old Anthony Michael Hodge died as a result of the crash, which happened at 6:40 a.m. north of Waseca.

The patrol’s crash report says an Oldsmobile Bravada was traveling north on Highway 13 when it collided with Hodge, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oldsmobile was driven by Cynthia Jo Newman, 23, of Waseca. Newman wasn’t injured in the crash.

The crash report indicates Hodge wasn’t wearing a helmet.

