Update: Wells man killed in Highway 109 crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Wells man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County.

The state patrol’s crash report says 39-year-old Jason Melvin Niebuhr was killed in the 1 p.m. crash on Highway 109.

A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger west on the highway at County Road 21 west of Wells when the truck hit the shoulder as it came out of a curve, spinning across both lanes before rolling in the ditch.

Faribault County fatal crash site

Niebuhr was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name was not released. He was transported to St. Mary’s in Rochester, but the state patrol did not provide the nature of his injuries.

