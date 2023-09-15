Update: Woman shot at AmericInn near MSU campus; no suspect arrested yet

Mankato police are investigating a shooting at a hotel near the Minnesota State University Campus.

Mankato Public Safety responded at 7:21 a.m. to two weapons complaints at the AmericInn on the 200 block of Stadium Rd.

There, officers found a 25-year-old female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to police. She was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. No one has been arrested.

Mankato Public Safety spokesperson Dan Schisel told media “a couple of people were present” during the shooting, which occurred inside a hotel room. Schisel said it’s believed that the victim and shooter knew each other. He said the motive is still under investigation, and the victim is being cooperative. Police say the gun was fired just once.

The incident appears to be isolated and it’s believed there is no threat to the community, according to police.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras to piece together the shooting and determine how the suspect fled the hotel.