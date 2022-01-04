      Weather Alert

Update: Wrong way driver killed in crash on Highway 169 in Mankato

Jan 4, 2022 @ 3:05pm

The Minnesota State Patrol says a wrong-way driver was killed in a crash with a semi on Highway 169 in Mankato Tuesday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway at the Blue Earth River.

Sgt Troy Christianson with the state patrol confirmed the wrong-way driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The semi-driver wasn’t injured, according to Christianson.

The southbound lanes remain closed, according to a road report on Minnesota’s 511 website. The roadway has been closed since at least 12:30 p.m.

The state patrol says more information will be released when it’s available.

