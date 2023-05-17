Updated: Missing Mankato man located

UPDATE: Mankato police say Zeck has been located

Mankato police are seeking information about a missing man.

Bailey Steve Zeck, 24, is believed to have left his residence on the 400 block of James Ave in Mankato on Wednesday, May 17 around 6 a.m. His family is concerned about his welfare.

Zeck is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his face, neck, legs and arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.