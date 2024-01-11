Upper Sioux Agency State Park to permanently close

The Upper Sioux Agency State Park near Granite Falls will close permanently next month.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced yesterday that the park land will be turned over to the Upper Sioux community.

Starvation and death occurred at the site in the summer of 1862 during the U.S. Dakota War. The Upper Sioux Community had a longstanding request to the state that the lands be returned, which was supported by the DNR and Governor Walz, and directed by the Minnesota Legislature in the 2023 session.

The park will be open until 10 p.m. on February 15 and closes to visitors permanently the next morning.