UPS Agrees To See Its Freight-Brokerage Division For Less Than It Paid For The Business In 2015
June 24, 2024 5:19AM CDT
ATLANTA (AP) — UPS is selling its freight-brokerage business for less than it paid for the business back in 2015.
UPS said Sunday it agreed to sell its Coyote Logistics division to RXO for just over $1 billion.
UPS CEO Carol Tome says the sale will help her company focus on its core package-delivery business.
Freight brokers are middlemen between shippers and carriers such as UPS.
RXO is a freight broker based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and it says it will nearly double in annual revenue by buying Coyote from UPS.