Urban Outfitters Is Selling Bunny Cat Hats for Easter

Cat people, get ready for the best thing you will see all day: Urban Outfitters sells hats for cats now. They’re not the Dr. Seuss variety — that is, even though you can make your cat a cat in a hat with them, you can’t make your cat into the Cat in the Hat — but you know what they can do? Make your cat look like other creatures. I can’t promise your cat won’t hate you for it if you try to shove one on its head, but, uh… well, it’s worth a shot, right? Besides, your little friend might surprise you.

PopSugar gets the credit for bringing the hats to our collective attention; the fact that you can order them online is obviously essential information for our everyday lives, and I am incredibly thankful that I now know about them.

