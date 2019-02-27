Urban Outfitters Is Selling Bunny Cat Hats for Easter

Cat people, get ready for the best thing you will see all day: Urban Outfitters sells hats for cats now. They’re not the Dr. Seuss variety — that is, even though you can make your cat a cat in a hat with them, you can’t make your cat into the Cat in the Hat — but you know what they can do? Make your cat look like other creatures. I can’t promise your cat won’t hate you for it if you try to shove one on its head, but, uh… well, it’s worth a shot, right? Besides, your little friend might surprise you.

PopSugar gets the credit for bringing the hats to our collective attention; the fact that you can order them online is obviously essential information for our everyday lives, and I am incredibly thankful that I now know about them.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Lucky Charms-Inspired Beer Brewed With Marshmallows STUDY: New Mothers Tend to Suffer Disrupted Sleep for 6 Years North Mankato Woman Accused Of Assaulting Boyfriend With Knife, Lamp Mankato Pizza Hut Driver Charged After Leaving Scene Of Light Pole Crash Man Killed in Freak Accident as He Tried to Tow Pickup From Ditch During Blizzard Duke The Dog, Mayor of Cormorant, MN Dies at 13
Comments