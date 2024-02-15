US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall As Labor Market Continues To Show Resilience

(Associated Press) – Fewer Americans filed for jobless claims last week as the labor market continues to show resilience in the face of elevated interest rates.

Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 8,000 to 212,000 for the week ending Feb. 10, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

In total, 1.9 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended Feb. 3, an increase of 30,000 from the previous week.

Weekly unemployment claims are seen as a proxy for the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week.

They have remained at extraordinarily low levels despite efforts by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cool the economy.