US Army Is Slashing Thousands Of Jobs In Major Revamp To Prepare For Future Wars

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Army is slashing the size of its force by about 24,000, which is nearly 5%.

The cuts will mainly be in already-empty posts — not actual soldiers.

It’s also restructuring to be better able to fight the next major war.

The changes come as the Army struggles with recruiting shortfalls that have made it impossible to bring in enough soldiers to fill all the jobs.

The cuts include jobs related to counter-insurgency that swelled during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars but are not needed as much today.

About 3,000 of the cuts would come from Army special operations forces.