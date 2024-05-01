US Job Openings Fall To 8.5 Million In March, The Lowest Level In More Than 3 Years

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. jobs openings slid in March to the lowest level in more than three years, but stayed at historically high levels in a sign that the job market remains resilient in the face of higher interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that employers posted 8.5 million vacancies in March, down from 8.8 million in February and the fewest since February 2021.

Fewer workers quit their jobs, but layoffs fell. Monthly job openings are down sharply from a peak of 12.2 million in March 2022 but remain at a high level.

Before 2021, they’d never exceeded 8 million — a threshold they have now reached for 37 straight months.