US Job Openings Hit 10.1 Million

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in April a sign the American labor market remains surprisingly resilient as the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates higher to combat inflation.

Employers posted 10.1 million job openings last month, up from 9.7 million in March and the most since January.

Economists had expected vacancies to slip below 9.5 million.

Layoffs fell, but the number of people quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence that they can find better pay or working conditions elsewhere — slid last month.