US Life Expectancy Rose Last Year, But Remains Below Pre-Pandemic Level

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. life expectancy rose last year, but it still isn’t close to what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was up by more than a year in 2022, after plunging two straight years at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s now 77 years, 6 months — about what it was two decades ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the numbers on Wednesday.

Researchers say the rise was mainly due the waning pandemic.

The snapshot statistic is considered one of the most important measures of the health of the U.S. population.