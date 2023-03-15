River 105 River 105 Logo

US no longer seeking death for man convicted in Sjodin case

March 15, 2023 6:27AM CDT
@ap.news FILE - A memorial with a photo of Dru Sjodin and handwritten notes from fellow sorority members hangs in the entry of the Gamma Phi Beta house on the University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, N.D., Nov. 18, 2004. U.S. prosecutors said Tuesday, March 14, 2023, that they will no longer seek the death penalty for the man convicted in the kidnapping and killing of college student Sjodin in 2003 in a case that led to changes in sex offender registration laws. (AP Photo/Kory Wallen, File)

The U.S. attorney in North Dakota says he will no longer seek the death penalty for Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., convicted in the kidnapping and killing of a college student nearly two decades ago in a case that led to changes in sex offender registration laws.

U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider said in a news release that he’s following a directive from Attorney General Merrick Garland. Schneider filed a notice withdrawing his effort to seek the death penalty for Rodriguez, who was convicted in the 2003 abduction and killing of college student Dru Sjodin.

Rodriguez has been on death row at a federal prison for nearly two decades.

