US Rep. Angie Craig keeps seat in high-stakes Minnesota race
November 9, 2022 5:23AM CST
By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has defeated Republican Tyler Kistner to win a high-stakes rematch and frustrate the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota congressional seat with House control at stake.
The race in the mixed suburban/rural district south of Minneapolis and St. Paul was one of the most expensive in the country. The race was a rematch of Craig’s narrow victory over Kistner, a Marine veteran, just two years ago.
Meanwhile, Republican Brad Finstad kept the seat he won in a special election in August over Democrat Jeff Ettinger.