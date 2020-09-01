US Rep. Phillips says Minnetonka campaign office burglarized

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips says his suburban Minneapolis campaign office was burglarized.

Phillips tweeted about the overnight break-in at his Minnetonka campaign office on Sunday. He also posted a photo of a shattered glass door. Campaign spokesman Richard Carlbom confirmed to the Star Tribune that items were stolen from the office, but did not disclose what was taken or provide a damage estimate.

Carlbom says Phillips’ campaign is working with law enforcement and reviewing security footage to identify those responsible. Phillips, a Democrat, won election to the 3rd Congressional District in 2018, flipping the western suburban seat for Democrats for the first time in decades.