US Soldier Facing Military Disciplinary Actions Flees To North Korea While Touring A Border Village

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. officials say an American soldier who fled across the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea had been facing military disciplinary actions.

Two U.S. officials say Private 2nd Class Travis King had just been released from a South Korean prison where he’d been held on assault charges and was facing military disciplinary actions in the U.S.

The officials say King was escorted to the airport to be returned to Fort Bliss, Texas, but instead of getting on the plane he left and joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he ran across the border.

The officials spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter ahead of a public announcement.