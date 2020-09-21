Use Your Insta-Pot To Sanitize!

Want to decontaminate your N95 mask?

A new study has found… You can just stick it in your Insta-Pot!

The study was published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, and conducted by researchers from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

And they discovered the Insta-Pot is capable of decontaminating N95 respirators, without chemicals and without compromising its filtration or fit! And it kills the coronavirus!

If you aren’t familiar with Insta-Pot, it’s a new fangled crock pot-like appliance that’s been a top seller for a few years now. But if you only have a crock-pot or slow cooker at home – those work, too!

The study authors found that after a single 50-minute cooking cycle, at 212 degrees, masks were intact and successfully sanitized. Even after 20 cycles of decontamination, N95 masks were still fine!

But here’s an important caveat: Don’t use any WATER! For the hack to work, it’s important not to add water to the cooker. It’s also vital that the respirator is placed on top of a towel inside the device to prevent the mask from coming into direct contact with the heating element.

The scientists even put a cooking video on YouTube to show how it’s done!