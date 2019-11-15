USPS Releases Holiday Shipping Deadlines
The holiday season is right around the corner. If you have plans to mail presents during the holidays make sure you know all the shipping deadlines.
The U.S. Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25:
Nov. 6 —USPS Retail Ground® service
Dec. 9 — Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail®
Dec. 11 — Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground service
Dec. 18 — USPS Priority Mail Express® service
Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
Dec. 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
Dec. 21 — Priority Mail service
Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service
USPS said the busiest shipping time is the two weeks before Christmas. Customer traffic is expected to start increasing the week of Dec. 9.
