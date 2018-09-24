Valleyfair Evacuated Over The Weekend Because Of Large Fights

The opening night of “ValleySCARE” at Valleyfair turned into chaos as the park was evacuated due to numerous fights.

Shakopee Police Department said “the number of individuals running throughout the park increased substantially and was difficult to control,” and “due to the large number of altercations” they decided to evacuate Valleyfair.

Officers at Valleyfair helped usher everyone out safely and there are no reports of injuries.

Adding to the scary scene were reports of a knife being used in a fight, but police say they have no evidence of weapons being used.

Three people were cited for minor offenses.

Source: bringmethenews.com

