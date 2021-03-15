Valleyfair will open in May after 2020 shutdown

Valleyfair says it will open in 2021 after it was shut down the previous year due to the pandemic.

The park will open May 22, with Soak City Waterpark opening two weeks later, on May 29.

According to the amusement park’s operating calendar, the park will stay open on Saturday & Sunday May 22 & 23rd, but will close again until Memorial Day weekend, when it will open Friday through Monday.

Hours after Memorial Day vary. The park is open about 3 or 4 days per week in June, according to a Valleyfair calendar.

Open hours will increase in July for the Grand Carnivale, but decrease again in August.

2020 season passes will be accepted in 2021.

Valleyfair says guests should check their website to stay up-to-date on the latest health and safety protocols, as changing situations could mean revised guidelines.

