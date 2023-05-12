Van driver injured in rear-end crash with farm truck

A man was injured in a crash Thursday evening when a van rear-ended a farm truck in Blue Earth County.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 14 between Eagle Lake and Janesville, in Le Ray Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Freightliner farm truck was eastbound on the highway when it was rear-ended by a Dodge Caravan driven by Jarod Evan Paul Schmidt, 28, of Madelia. Schmidt was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with believed non-life threatening injuries, according to the patrol.

A crash report says Schmidt had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash and he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Andrew John Hillstrom, 27, and his passenger, Russell Neal Hillstrom, 70, both of Henderson, weren’t injured.