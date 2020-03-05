Vegas homicide suspect found in Rice County

(Faribault, MN) – A Las Vegas homicide suspect is in police custody after being located in Rice County.

Mark Doocy, 60, of Blooming Prairie, is being held on a Nevada homicide warrant, according to police.

A press release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office says deputies located a suspicious vehicle Thursday evening at the Flying J Truck Stop off I-35 and Highway 19 in Webster Township. A check of the vehicle registration alerted police that the owner was wanted in connection with a Feb 28 homicide in Las Vegas, NV.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Doocy, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, but he didn’t respond. A police tactical team later used chemical aerosol and other non-lethal tactics to urge the suspect to exit, but he continued to be non-compliant, according to the release.

It was about 4 1/2 hours after deputies initially responded to the scene that officers removed Doocy from the vehicle. He was arrested and treated by ambulance personnel before being transported to Northfield Hospital. He was later transferred to a hospital in the Twin Cities, where he is in stable condition.

Doocy will remain in custody at the hospital until he is cleared to be transported to the Rice County Jail.