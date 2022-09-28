Vegetables Are Depressing?

A study by Brazilian researchers found that vegetarians feel depressed twice as often as meat eaters. But according to researchers, this has nothing to do with lack of nutrients. In fact, they are not sure why this occurs. “Depressive episodes are more prevalent in individuals who do not eat meat, independently of socioeconomic and lifestyle factors,” the study found. “Nutrient deficiencies do not explain this association. The nature of the association remains unclear, and longitudinal data are needed to clarify causal relationship.” Bottom line: Vegetarians and vegans may get the blues more often than carnivores. And scientists don’t know why.