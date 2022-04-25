Vehicle occupants, unharmed in Kiester rollover crash

The occupants of a vehicle that rolled over in Kiester Saturday afternoon were unharmed, but trapped until emergency workers rescued them.

The crash happened at about 1:54 p.m. in the alley near North St and Main St by the city park.

A press release from the Faribault County Sheriff’s office says a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a juvenile female from Madison Lake, turned south into the alley from North St when she lost control and drove up the guide wire of a nearby utility pole. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side between the guide wire and the poll, according to the release.

A juvenile boy from Good Thunder and 51-year-old Chad Fure, of Kiester, were passengers in the vehicle when it crashed.

The occupants were reported trapped inside the vehicle. They received medical attention on the scene and sustained no injuries, according to the release.

Police say the vehicle was rolled back over and driven away from the scene with significant damages.

Kiester Fire & Ambulance and the Wells Police Department assisted the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.