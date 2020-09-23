Vehicle stolen at New Ulm Kwik Trip recovered; suspect arrested next day

(Mankato, MN) – A vehicle that was stolen while running, unattended at the New Ulm Kwik Trip has been recovered, and the accused thief arrested.

On Tuesday night via Facebook, New Ulm Police warned residents not to leave vehicles unattended while running, saying they had received a report of a vehicle theft from the store.

A press release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office said deputies were made aware of the stolen SUV at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was described as having a spotlight and was believed to be a retired police interceptor that contained a handgun in the glove compartment.

At about 11:30 p.m., the stolen white Ford was spotted traveling east on Highway 60 at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour by a Lake Crystal police officer, according to the release. The officer pursued the vehicle for a short distance, but lost sight of it, says the release.

Police received a tip that the stolen vehicle had attempted to get fuel in Amboy, and the SUV was discovered unoccupied on Highway 169 near the Faribault County line at about 11:45 p.m. The sheriff’s release says the glove compartment was left open and the handgun was missing. Law enforcement continued to search the area with K9’s and air support from the Minnesota State Patrol, but a suspect wasn’t located.

New Ulm Police eventually identified Matthew Smith, 32, of St. Paul, as a suspect.

Smith was arrested Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m. when deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person walking along Highway 169 in the Amboy area.

The handgun was not recovered at the time of the press release.

Smith was arrested without incident and turned over to the New Ulm Police Department. Investigator Chris Moellenhoff with NUPD says possible charges against Smith include theft of a motor vehicle, and third-degree assault for an incident that happened in New Ulm prior to the auto theft.

The incident remains under investigation.