Verizon Center adds 2nd Cody Jinks show

(Mankato, MN) – The Verizon Center has announced the addition of a second Cody Jinks show.

Verizon Center Co-Director Eric Jones said in an email that the venue was adding the concert because of “overwhelming demand.” One woman told SMN that tickets for the March 23 show were nearly sold old when she went to look at pricing at around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Tickets for the Sunday show will go on sale Friday, February 15 at 10 a.m.

Country 103.5 will give tickets away for the March 23rd concert starting Monday morning. The station’s Content Director, Jess Blais, is thrilled a second show was added. “At Country 103.5 we love taking chances by playing artists that aren’t considered ‘mainstream’. The first time I heard Cody Jinks I knew he was something special.”

Jinks is a Texas singer-songwriter with a cult following that have dubbed themselves the “Flockers.”

“We started playing ‘I’m not the Devil’ last summer and listeners immediately reacted,” said Blais. “We got messages and phone calls and emails from area fans thanking us for playing him – which doesn’t typically happen when we add an artist.”

If you don’t win tickets with George & Jess on Country 103.5, you can purchase tickets for Cody Jinks’ second performance here.

